Space-flown Snoopy dolls star in new Schulz Museum exhibit



July 13, 2023 — What could be better than the first opportunity to see a Snoopy doll that flew into space? How about the chance to see three such dolls, including one that recently returned from a trip around the moon?



On Thursday (July 13), the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California opened "Snoopy in Orbit," a new temporary exhibit featuring never-before-shown space-flown "Peanuts" comic strip artifacts.



"These are really the keystone objects for sharing the story of the ongoing relationship between NASA and Charles Schulz and 'Peanuts,'" said Benjamin Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, in an interview with collectSPACE.



The three Snoopy dolls on exhibit flew on three different missions. The oldest, made in 1969, began as Mike Massimino's personal boyhood toy. Forty years later, after he became a NASA astronaut, Massimino took his Snoopy with him on board the space shuttle Atlantis for the last mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.



Massimino has loaned his Snoopy to the museum for this display.



"Snoopy on Orbit" also includes a small plush doll that flew to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft in 2019. The spacesuited Snoopy was displayed by Expedition 61 crewmates Jessica Meir and Christina Koch in a video from the space station as part of that year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which also debuted a giant balloon of Snoopy dressed as a NASA astronaut.



The exhibit's third Snoopy is its most traveled. The plush flew as the "zero-g indicator" (or ZGI) on NASA's Artemis I Orion capsule on the first flight around the moon by a human-rated spacecraft in more than 50 years. The custom-made doll floated about the cabin during the 25-day mission while traveling 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometers) in late 2022.



"For the most recent Artemis ZGI, we have video of how it was made because it's so different from from the preceding ones. The Snoopys that have been into space before were all commercially-available Snoopy plush, but this one is very special. It was created with materials approved by NASA using things they use for crewed flights. So it is really fascinating to learn more about how it was made," said Clark.



In addition to the flown dolls, the museum is also showing for the first time a pen nib that was used by Schulz and a replica of a comic strip that he drew that also flew on the Artemis I mission to the moon and back.



"We also have some original art by Charles Schulz, including one of his earliest drawings of Snoopy, the astronaut," Clark said. "And we also have original animation cells from a space-related animation project from the 1980s ["The NASA Space Station" from "This Is America, Charlie Brown"].



Rounding out the artifacts in the exhibit are the NASA "Silver Snoopy" award presented to Schulz in 1968 and the agency's Exceptional Public Achievement Medal that was bestowed to Jeannie Schulz in April of this year in recognition of her role in extending the legacy and vision of her late husband by building upon the partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and NASA.



Before leaving the gallery, visitors will also be able to "enter" the world of Snoopy and space.



"We have an interactive component as well, where we have made a 'Peanuts' version of the ISS where visitors can stand in it and take pictures and have a little fun," Clark told collectSPACE.



Established in 2002, the Charles M. Schulz Museum preserves, displays and interprets Schulz's art, including the popular "Peanuts" comic strip he created in 1950. In 1968, after a fire on a launch pad claimed the lives of three astronauts, Schulz agreed to loan Snoopy to NASA to use as a safety mascot. A year later, "Snoopy" and "Charlie Brown" flew to the moon as the crew-chosen call signs for the Apollo 10 spacecraft.



In 2018, 18 years after Schulz's death, Peanuts Worldwide entered a new agreement with NASA to extend Snoopy and the other Peanuts gang characters' use to help promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and public awareness of NASA's deep space missions.



"Snoopy in Orbit," which is open through Jan. 14, 2024, is the museum's second exhibition devoted the history of Schulz' work with the U.S. space program. "To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA," which debuted in 2009, has now been adapted into a traveling exhibit currently on display at the Reading Public Museum in Pennsylvania.



A companion panel discussion, "3-2-1! Snoopy and the Schulz Museum in Orbit," featuring Massimino, NASA launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and Melissa Menta, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Peanuts Worldwide, is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Charles M. Schulz Museum.



Snoopy, the zero-gravity indicator that flew to the moon on NASA's Artemis I mission, makes its public debut alongside other flown-in-space "Peanuts" artifacts in "Snoopy in Orbit," a new exhibit now open at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





A plush astronaut Snoopy doll that flew to the International Space Station in 2019 is seen for the first time on display as part of the new exhibit "Snoopy in Orbit" at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa, Rosa, California. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





Astronaut Mike Massimino's personal 1969 astronaut Snoopy figure that he received as a boy and later flew on the space shuttle is on loan to the Charles M. Schulz Museum to be part of the "Snoopy in Orbit" exhibit, now open. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





In addition to space-flown Snoopy dolls, the Charles M. Schulz Museum's "Snoopy in Orbit" exhibit includes the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal awarded to Jeannie Schulz in 2023 in recognition of her role in extending the legacy her late husband by building upon the partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and NASA. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





Visitors touring the Charles M. Schulz Museum's new "Snoopy in Orbit" exhibit can follow in Snoopy's paw prints and "float" on board a "Peanuts-style" space station with some of Peanuts gang. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





In addition to the Snoopy zero-g indicator, NASA's Artemis I mission also flew ot the moon and back a pen nib (at bottom right) that Charles M. Schulz used to draw the Peanuts comic strip and a replica of one of his space-themed comic strips. All three artifacts are now reunited in the "Snoopy in Orbit" exhibit at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





The plush Snoopy that flew to the International Space Station in 2019 was revealed as part of the live television broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which that year also debuted a giant balloon in the shape of NASA astronaut Snoopy. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)





In 2018, Peanuts Worldwide entered into a new agreement with NASA to expand the space agency's use of Snoopy and the Peanuts gang to not only promote safety at work but also STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and NASA's deep space missions. Visitors to the new "Snoopy in Orbit" exhibit see this display, which features NASA's Space Launch System rocket in Peanuts-style. (Charles M. Schulz Museum)



