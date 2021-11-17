November 15, 2021 / 6:15 p.m. CT (0015 GMT Nov 16)



Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, together with the help of former astronauts and celebrity lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, announced the winners of the first Deep Space Food Challenge on Monday (Nov. 15). The international contest tasks students, chefs, businesses and others to come up with new ways of growing, cultivating and preparing food for future astronaut missions into the solar system, as well as for possible use in resource-scarce regions on Earth.

November 12, 2021 / 2:15 p.m. CT (2015 GMT)



Snoopy (back) to the moon: Snoopy is bound for the moon as the zero-g indicator on NASA's Artemis I mission in 2022. The Peanuts comic strip beagle will fly in plush form garbed in a one-of-a-kind, miniature version of NASA's Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) pressure suit. A pen nib from the late Charles M Schulz's studio will also fly on board the uncrewed moon mission.

November 12, 2021 / 5:00 a.m. CT (1100 GMT)



Snoopy (back) in Space: Snoopy is Mars-bound and more in the second season of "Snoopy in Space," streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Friday (Nov. 12). After launching to the space station and exploring the moon in season one of the animated series, Snoopy, Woodstock and the entire Peanuts gang return to NASA in season two, this time to go out even further on "The Search for Life."

November 10, 2021 / 8:15 p.m. CT (0215 GMT Nov 11)



Crew-3 launches: Four astronauts lifted off for a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station Wednesday (Nov. 10), flying aboard SpaceX's third Crew Dragon to enter service. Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA, along with Matthias Maurer of ESA, launched on "Endurance." Chari is NASA's first rookie to command a space mission in almost 50 years. Maurer has now become the 600th person to enter space. The Crew-3 astronauts will join the Expedition 66 crew on the station.

November 9, 2021 / 3:35 p.m. CT (2135 GMT)



Build to launch: Four LEGO minifigures will launch on NASA's Artemis I mission in 2022 as a culmination to LEGO Education's "Build to Launch" digital series. The minifigure crew will include command pilot Kate and mission specialist Kyle from the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime sets and Julia and Sebastian from the LEGO City toy line. All of the minifigures, which are unique to the mission, will launch in the Artemis I official flight kit with other NASA mementos.

November 8, 2021 / 5:00 a.m. CT (1100 GMT)



Marz ketchup: For the past two years, the "Tomato Masters" at Heinz have worked with astrobiologists at the Aldrin Space Institute to learn how to grow tomatoes under Mars-like conditions. The result: the first bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup "Marz Edition." The red-color sauce shares the same iconic taste as its popular Earth version, but made with tomatoes grown in Mars simulant under the temperatures and water conditions as on the Red Planet.

November 1, 2021 / 12:00 a.m. CT (0500 GMT)



Mannequin Skywalker at Space Camp: An anthropometric test device that flew to space three times on Blue Origin's New Shepard is now on display at the home of Space Camp. "Mannequin Skywalker," named for the "Star Wars" character, was donated to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama by the commercial spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos. The dummy is exhibited in its flown seat wearing its own pair of Space Camp wings.

October 26, 2021 / 8:45 p.m. CT (0145 GMT Oct 27)



L+600 and counting: In the 12 years since NASA launched the 500th person to fly into space, another one hundred people have left the planet. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer is set to become no. 600 when he lifts off for the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-3 mission. Maurer's crewmates include NASA's Tom Marshburn, who came close to being no. 500.