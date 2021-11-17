|
advertisements
|
|
|
|
|
|
Space artifacts of the FUTURES:
The first forward-looking, building-wide exhibit staged by the Smithsonian, FUTURES explores the next horizons for humanity, including what was once seen as and what is now expected for the future of space exploration. Among the objects and art on display are the space artifacts of the future, including a solar sail and an android used to test spacesuits.
Turtles takeover:
Hey, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, are you a turtle? You bet your sweet astronaut they are! The Crew-3 crewmates and first members of "The Turtles," NASA's 22nd class of astronauts, to fly into space, revealed a plush, sequined turtle as their zero-g indicator. The doll, which began to float upon them entering orbit on Wednesday (Nov. 10), appears to be "Emerald Tara Turtle," a now sold out, 11-inch sea turtle made by Aurora World.
Crew-2 splashes down:
The four members of SpaceX's Crew-2 have returned to Earth after spending 198 days on the International Space Station. Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Aki Hoshide with JAXA and Thomas Pesquet of ESA splashed down on Monday (Nov. 8) in the Gulf of Mexico on the Crew Dragon Endeavour. The water landing occurred just 11 days before the capsule's 210-day on-orbit NASA certification rating.
'Space Craft':
Boston-based Samuel Adams is set to launch "Space Craft," a beer brewed using hops flown on the Inspiration4 mission. The IPA, which will be available in four packs and on tap, celebrates the spaceflight and its first "all civilian" crew. Named by fans of the brand, Samuel Adams' Space Craft is the latest in a short line of beers that were made using ingredients that were carried into space.
NatGeo on Artemis II:
NASA has selected National Geographic as its partner to tell the story of Artemis II, the first mission to launch astronauts to the moon in over 50 years. The media company's cameras will augment the space agency's own visual assets to bring the public along on the 10-day flight around the moon. National Geographic plans to use its magazines, social and digital content, and television programming to engage the audience worldwide.
Get your kicks on Expedition 66:
The new insignia now in use by the crew on board the International Space Station brings together the "Mother Road" with a hidden nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn worked with designer Blake Dumesnil on the Expedition 66 patch, which draws its shape from Route 66 and celebrates the artist behind Marvel's "The Eternals."
|
|
|
|
Deep Space Food Challenge:
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, together with the help of former astronauts and celebrity lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, announced the winners of the first Deep Space Food Challenge on Monday (Nov. 15). The international contest tasks students, chefs, businesses and others to come up with new ways of growing, cultivating and preparing food for future astronaut missions into the solar system, as well as for possible use in resource-scarce regions on Earth.
Snoopy (back) to the moon:
Snoopy is bound for the moon as the zero-g indicator on NASA's Artemis I mission in 2022. The Peanuts comic strip beagle will fly in plush form garbed in a one-of-a-kind, miniature version of NASA's Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) pressure suit. A pen nib from the late Charles M Schulz's studio will also fly on board the uncrewed moon mission.
Snoopy (back) in Space:
Snoopy is Mars-bound and more in the second season of "Snoopy in Space," streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Friday (Nov. 12). After launching to the space station and exploring the moon in season one of the animated series, Snoopy, Woodstock and the entire Peanuts gang return to NASA in season two, this time to go out even further on "The Search for Life."
Crew-3 launches:
Four astronauts lifted off for a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station Wednesday (Nov. 10), flying aboard SpaceX's third Crew Dragon to enter service. Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA, along with Matthias Maurer of ESA, launched on "Endurance." Chari is NASA's first rookie to command a space mission in almost 50 years. Maurer has now become the 600th person to enter space. The Crew-3 astronauts will join the Expedition 66 crew on the station.
Build to launch:
Four LEGO minifigures will launch on NASA's Artemis I mission in 2022 as a culmination to LEGO Education's "Build to Launch" digital series. The minifigure crew will include command pilot Kate and mission specialist Kyle from the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime sets and Julia and Sebastian from the LEGO City toy line. All of the minifigures, which are unique to the mission, will launch in the Artemis I official flight kit with other NASA mementos.
Marz ketchup:
For the past two years, the "Tomato Masters" at Heinz have worked with astrobiologists at the Aldrin Space Institute to learn how to grow tomatoes under Mars-like conditions. The result: the first bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup "Marz Edition." The red-color sauce shares the same iconic taste as its popular Earth version, but made with tomatoes grown in Mars simulant under the temperatures and water conditions as on the Red Planet.
Mannequin Skywalker at Space Camp:
An anthropometric test device that flew to space three times on Blue Origin's New Shepard is now on display at the home of Space Camp. "Mannequin Skywalker," named for the "Star Wars" character, was donated to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama by the commercial spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos. The dummy is exhibited in its flown seat wearing its own pair of Space Camp wings.
L+600 and counting:
In the 12 years since NASA launched the 500th person to fly into space, another one hundred people have left the planet. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer is set to become no. 600 when he lifts off for the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-3 mission. Maurer's crewmates include NASA's Tom Marshburn, who came close to being no. 500.
'The Apollo Murders':
Chris Hadfield may not have flown to the moon during his career as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, but he takes his readers there in his first novel, "The Apollo Murders." Set within the real-life events of 1973, the Cold War thriller is as engaging for its international intrigue as it is for the accurate descriptions of U.S. and Soviet space hardware that are central to the plot.
|
|