

Space News space history and artifacts articles Messages space history discussion forums Sightings worldwide astronaut appearances Resources selected space history documents





advertisements



Mattel to launch SpaceX vehicles as new Matchbox toys, collectibles



July 20, 2022 — SpaceX rockets and spacecraft will soon come with a new tag: Made by Mattel.



The global toy company has entered into a multi-year agreement with Elon Musk's commercial spaceflight firm to create and market toys inspired by SpaceX's launch vehicles. The first products under the partnership will be released in 2023 as part of Mattel's Matchbox line of die-cast cars, as well as through Mattel's collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations.



The collaboration is SpaceX's first-ever deal with a worldwide toy company.



"At SpaceX, we believe that a future in which humanity is out among the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one in which we are not," Brian Bjelde, vice president at SpaceX, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts."



The announcement was made on International Moon Day, the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 first moon landing. Among the vehicles that SpaceX is currently developing is a version of its Starship spacecraft for use as a lander under NASA's Artemis program and the next missions to the lunar surface.



The news also came on the eve of San Diego Comic Con, where Mattel is among the exhibitors.



"We take pride in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind," said Nick Karamanos, SVP Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. "As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in all kids."



No details were released about what specific SpaceX sets were coming next year, other than the Mattel Creations' line would include "elevated collectibles."



Although a first for SpaceX — the company previously only licensed a model shop to create desktop versions of some of its vehicles — this is not Mattel's first entrance into the world of space travel and exploration, or even SpaceX missions.



Earlier this year, the toy company collaborated with the International Space Station National Lab to send two Barbie dolls to the orbiting outpost to encourage girls to consider careers in aerospace and engineering. Mattel's also created Barbie dolls styled after real-life astronauts and cosmonauts Sally Ride, Samantha Cristoforetti and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.



Under its Hot Wheels brand, Mattel has worked with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to produce miniatures of NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers. The company also celebrated the launch of a Tesla Roadstar on the inaugural flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket by releasing Hot Wheels toy versions of Musk's far-flung electric sports car.



Matchbox has also sold space-related vehicles, dating back decades. In recent years, the brand's toy cars have included NASA's Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV) and, as part of its Sky Busters line of aircraft, a die-cast version of Sierra Space's Dream Chaser small space plane.



At San Diego Comic-Con, which begins Thursday (July 21), Mattel is reintroducing Major Matt Mason, an astronaut action figure from the late 1960's. The refreshed spaceman is part of Mattel Creations' "Back in Action" collectible set.



Mattel, the global toy company, has entered a multi-year agreement with SpaceX, the commercial spaceflight firm, to create and market toys and collectibles beginning in 2023. (Mattel/SpaceX)



© 2022 collectSPACE.com All rights reserved.