June 10, 2022

— NASA's Artemis program has inspired a new exhibit and annual festival at the agency's Texas visitor center.



Space Center Houston debuted its aptly-titled "Artemis" exhibit on Thursday (June 9), the same day that it launched "Moon2Mars," a one-day business conference and three-day public celebration highlighting emerging ideas and technologies that will transport humans to the moon, Mars and beyond.



"We are excited to provide people of all ages with access to the latest in space tech and to celebrate together as we look ahead at exploring more of the lunar surface and preparing to send astronauts to Mars," William T. Harris, president and chief executive officer of Space Center Houston, said in a statement. "Space City is known for driving innovation, and it's the home of Mission Control, so there's no better place to experience the latest in space exploration than at Space Center Houston."



NASA's Artemis program has the goal of landing the next humans, including the first woman and first person of color, on the moon since the last Apollo astronauts stepped off the lunar surface 50 years ago. Working with its international and commercial partners, NASA plans to establish the first long-term presence on the moon to learn what is needed to send astronauts to Mars.



'We Are Going'



Space Center Houston's Artemis exhibit showcases the people and hardware that will make NASA's return to the moon possible.



Stepping under a large banner declaring "We are Going Back to the Moon," guests are invited to learn about how Artemis will fly to the moon and then explore what astronauts will do once they are there.







Moon2Mars and Artemis (b-roll). Click to enlarge video in new window. (Space Center Houston)