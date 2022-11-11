

First upcycled socks worn in space inspire astronaut's new footwear



November 11, 2022 — Now you can dress like an astronaut — or at least your feet can — with limited edition socks of the same style worn on the International Space Station.



Osom Brand, an apparel company devoted to making high-quality products from discarded clothing, has launched Doug Hurley Orbit Space Socks based on the first upcycled socks worn in space. Hurley, now a former NASA astronaut, wore identical socks when he led the first crewed flight of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft in 2020.



"'Orbit' socks — just like the ones I wore in space — created by a patented process that uses ZERO water, ZERO dyes and NO harsh chemicals," wrote Hurley on Twitter on Friday (Nov. 11). "Mission: create quality clothing from Earth waste."



The heather gray and black socks, which feature Hurley's name on their sole and "Crew Dragon" running down the ankle, come packaged in a special tin featuring Hurley's portrait wearing his SpaceX pressure suit. Available for pre-order now for $28 a pair, the orbit socks are expected to ship in December.



"The Orbit socks take us on an exciting journey across the sky, to and back from the International Space Station," the Osom Brand website reads.



The socks' flight on SpaceX's Demo-2 (DM-2) mission accompanied Hurley and fellow (now former) NASA astronaut Bob Behnken on the first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011. After a 19-hour rendezvous and docking, the two DM-2 crewmates spent 63 days aboard the space station.



The mission ended on Aug. 2, 2020, with the first water landing (or splashdown) by an American crew in 45 years.



Photographs taken in space show the socks backdropped by Earth as they were floating inside the station's multi-window Cupola. Video taken of Hurley shows him wearing the socks, both inside the station and aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Endeavour."



According to Osom Brand, the Doug Hurley Orbit Space Socks are made from 95 percent recycled material (62 to 69 percent cotton, 29 to 36 percent polyester and 2 percent spandex) and feature knitted technology that "helps your feet stay dry and comfortable." The machine-washable socks have cushioning under the forefoot and heel and a band around the arch to provide a snug and supportive fit.



The limited edition Doug Hurley Orbit Space Socks are not the only space-related products that Osom Brand sells. The company's other line of feet wear have space-inspired names (for example, "Orion," "Atlas" and "Pluto" and "Milky Way"), as does its other apparel, including a "Gravity" hoodie and "Cosmos" towel. All of the items are made from upcycled fabric.



In May 2020, former NASA astronaut — and Hurley's wife — Karen Nyberg joined Osom as a brand ambassador.



Osom is not the first company to market socks with a connection to spaceflight. Acorn continues to market its original slipper sock, which in 1982 was selected by NASA to be worn by astronauts aboard the space shuttle.



Osom Brand's socks, the first upcycled footwear worn in space, are seen floating in the multi-window Cupola on the International Space Station during astronaut Doug Hurley's 2020 stay. (Osom Brand)





Osom Brand's Doug Hurley Orbit Space Socks feature the former astronaut's name and "Crew Dragon" as part of the design. Hurley wore the same style sock while in space. (Osom Brand)





Video stills showing SpaceX Demo-2 commander Doug Hurley wearing Osom Brand's upcycled socks on the International Space Station and inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Endeavour" (inset) in 2020. (NASA TV)



