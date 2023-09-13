September 13, 2023

— Ed Baldwin wants you for Mars.



The Apollo astronaut-turned-commander of the first private mission to the Red Planet is in need of a few good Martians.



"We all want to find our place in this universe, we all want to leave a legacy. Destiny awaits," says Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) in the teaser for the fourth season of "For All Mankind," the Apple TV+ alternate space history drama that began with the Soviet Union beating the United States to landing a man on the moon.



The acclaimed series is returning with a global debut on Friday, Nov. 10, and then a new episode weekly through Jan. 12, 2024.







For All Mankind: Helios recruitment. Click to enlarge video in new pop-up window. (Apple TV+)

Like the show's previous seasons, the latest installment picks up about a decade after the events of the prior season's finale, as described by Apple TV+:



"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."



The teaser plays like a television commercial for Helios Aerospace, with a bearded and noticeably older Baldwin (Kinnaman) serving as the company's spokesman. Helios is recruiting oil rig workers, produce farmers, package delivery drivers and more to become the new workforce needed on Mars.



"One of the strongest themes in 'For All Mankind' is the call to adventure, the dream of expanding mankind's reach across the universe," the season synopsis reads. "Now, with the expansion of Happy Valley and a permanent colony on Mars, the call of adventure goes out to a whole new class of blue collar workers, suddenly given the opportunity of a lifetime."



In addition Kinnaman, returning cast members include Wrenn Schmidt (flight director and NASA manager Margo Madison), Krys Marshall (astronaut Danielle Poole), Edi Gathegi (Helios founder Dev Ayesa), Cynthy Wu (astronaut Kelly Baldwin) and Coral Peña (flight director Aleida Rosales). New series regulars include Toby Kebbell (offshore oil platform worker Miles), Tyner Rushing (Happy Valley worker Samantha), Daniel Stern (NASA Administrator Eli Hobson) and Svetlana Efremova (Soviet official Irina Morozova).



"For All Mankind" was created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore ("Star Trek," "Battlestar Galactica") and Emmy nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert ("Fargo," "American Crime Story"). Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. "For All Mankind" is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.



The first three seasons of "For All Mankind" are available to stream on Apple TV+.