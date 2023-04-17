

Light this candle: SpaceX Starship model features rocket engine torch



April 17, 2023 — As test flights begin with what is now the world's most powerful rocket ever built, you can now "light" or "land" your own Starship.



SpaceX on Monday (April 17) debuted two new scale models of its stainless steel spacecraft as the company's engineers were attempting the first fully-integrated launch of Starship with its Super Heavy booster (the flight was postponed due a valve issue). One of models is a static desktop display, while the other stops just short of having a functional rocket engine.



"Designed to generate a windproof flame worthy of its namesake, the handheld Starship Torch will make easy work of searing anything from steak to meringue," reads a description on SpaceX's online shop. "Outside of the kitchen, fire up Starship to light candles or your fireplace. Who needs weak matches when you've got the power of Starship in your hands?"



The real Starship features six methane-fueled Raptor engines. The Starship Torch is powered by a single, refillable butane canister.



When not in use, the $175 torch can be locked and safely displayed as a 1:200 scale model.



Or, if you prefer the flash without the flame, SpaceX is also offering a $300 Starship chrome-plated model that reproduces the major details of the vehicle, including its six (inert) rocket engines. The model stands slightly taller than the torch, at 1:150 scale or 13 inches (33 centimeters).



Both collectible models are available for pre-sale. Orders are expected to begin shipping in the third quarter of this year.



In addition to the scale Starships, SpaceX on Monday also began selling new apparel celebrating the company's latest launch vehicle. Two new unisex t-shirts in military green and charcoal, respectively, feature a small SpaceX logo on their fronts and schematic drawings of either the Raptor engine or Starship on their backs.



A new hoodie in either black or gray heather has "Starship" printed on its front and a wireframe illustration of the spacecraft on its back. A matching black adjustable cap has "Starship" embroidered above its bill and SpaceX's logo along the back.



All of the apparel is shipping now. The t-shirts are $30 each, the hoodie $65 and cap is $25.



The new products join SpaceX's full catalog of memorabilia and clothing, including a $499 Starship Stack metal art print, a $15 pack of Starlink stickers and an Estes' Falcon 9 flying model rocket.



SpaceX's new Starship Torch trades the real vehicle's six methane-fueled rocket engines with a refillable butane lighter. (SpaceX)







SpaceX's new 1:150 Starship chrome model reproduces the major details of the steel spacecraft in a 13-inch tall display. (SpaceX)





SpaceX has rolled out a new collection of Starship apparel, including t-shirts with schematic drawings, a ball cap and a unisex hoodie. (SpaceX)



