NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei reflects on record 355 days in space

April 5, 2022

— Mark Vande Hei is happy having spent almost a year in space.



A NASA astronaut, Vande Hei returned from a 355-day stay on the International Space Station on March 30. A week later, he made his first public comments about the experience, taking part in a press conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Tuesday (April 5).



"I'm very happy to be back," said Vande Hei, replying to a question about whether he wished he had stayed just 10 day more to make it a full year in space. "If it ended up being 300 days, I still would have felt really good about the mission. It's just the opportunity to work with a really good sense of purpose in a job where we get to help out all of humanity. The number of days was not that important to me."



Importance aside, Vande Hei now holds the distinction of have flown the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. The previous record was set at 340 days by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016.



"I want my 355 days to be remembered as the record that got broken," Vande Hei said. "I am really looking forward to the next person doing something longer and getting further and further away and exploring more."



"I want [my mission] to be remembered as a stepping stone," he said.



Back to Earth



This was Vande Hei's second spaceflight and second time returning home on board a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. His first stay on the space station ended after 168 days in 2018.



"I didn't have as many responsibilities in the Russian spacecraft this time. Last time I was the copilot, this time I was in the same seat that might have been a tourist's seat so I had very little to do, which gave me a lot of time to look out the window and observe and that was really quite a pleasant experience for me, getting to notice things that I hadn't noticed before," Vande Hei said in reply to a question from collectSPACE.







Mark Vande Hei discusses mission. Click to enlarge video in new, pop-up window. (NASA)