In 'Apollo 10 1/2,' Richard Linklater directs nostalgic trip to the moon

April 1, 2022

— Before launching the Apollo 11 mission to land the first astronauts on the moon, NASA secretly sent a fourth grader there first.



That is just one of the storylines in director Richard Linklater's new animated film, "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood," now streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Linklater transports viewers back to 1969, taking them on nostalgia-driven trip to not just see, but experience the lunar landing just as he did — coming of age while living in and around Houston, Texas.



"It was just so exciting to be alive then, especially being a kid," Linklater said in an interview with collectSPACE. "I've seen a lot of movies coming from the astronaut perspective, fair enough, but if you really do the math, there are 12 people who walked on the moon but so many hundreds of millions who watched them walk on the moon."



"So I thought it was a good idea to try to catch that experience from the bottom up, consumer citizen perspective of just how exciting it was to be alive then," he said.



