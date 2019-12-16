December 13, 2019 / 11:35 p.m. CT (0535 GMT Dec 14)



From cameo to comedy : An astronaut who had a recurring role playing himself on "The Big Bang Theory" is now the inspiration for a new NBC comedy from the co-creator of the hit sitcom. Mike Massimino, who flew on two missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope, is lending his life experiences to the script penned by Bill Prady.

December 11, 2019 / 12:45 p.m. CT (1845 GMT)



Rocket mail : A commercial rocket launched on Wednesday (Dec. 11) carrying thousands of kids' postcards on board. The rocket mail, which now back on Earth will be stamped as having "flown in space" and then returned to the students, was part of Blue Origin's Club for the Future outreach activities. The launch marked the 12th successful mission and sixth re-flight of a New Shepard rocket, which Blue Origin plans to use to fly passengers on future flights.

December 3, 2019 / 1:15 p.m. CT (1915 GMT)



Texan of the Year : For the first time in its 45 years, the Texas Legislative Conference has selected an astronaut to be the Texan of the Year for 2020. Charlie Duke, who on NASA's Apollo 16 mission in 1972 became the tenth and youngest person to walk on the moon, has now joined the ranks of presidents, senators and other icons who have shared the honor since the title was established in 1974.

November 28, 2019 / 10:00 a.m. CT (1600 GMT)







Snoopy in space : Astronaut Snoopy soared Thursday (Nov. 28), flying as a giant balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and floating in microgravity as a plush doll on the International Space Station. Sporting a bright orange spacesuit in both appearances, Astronaut Snoopy's flights celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and 20 years of a continuous human presence in space.

November 22, 2019 / 12:45 p.m. CT (1845 GMT)



Surveyor survey : Fifty years after Apollo 12 retrieved parts off of Surveyor 3, where have the moon probe's pieces landed? Brought to Earth for study, the soil scoop, tube sections and television camera were treated by NASA more like they were moon rocks than artifacts. Today, half a century later, some of the Surveyor 3 components are held in storage, some are on display and some are mementos.