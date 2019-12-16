|
Space for SPACE
: What would you send to space if you had the chance? Charitybuzz is providing just such an opportunity as part of its holiday auction. The highest bidder will be invited to fly an item of his or her choice on a Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital flight in 2020. The sale will benefit SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artist residency that until now had no connection to outer space.
Monument to mission safety
: Roscosmos, Russia's federal space corporation, unveiled on Monday (Dec. 2) its monument to mission safety: a permanent installation outside of its headquarters incorporating the Soyuz MS-10 descent module that flew an in-flight abort in 2018. Aleksey Ovchinin and Nick Hague, who survived the flight, attended the dedication and helped reveal their capsule's display.
Repairing AMS
: Using a set of custom tools specially designed for their spacewalk, Luca Parmitano and Drew Morgan connected, cut, straightened and pinched steel coolant tubes to repair a cosmic ray detector outside of the International Space Station on Monday (Dec. 2). During the EVA, the two astronauts spliced in the new coolant system for the $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS).
Astronaut Snoopy
: Pending a go/no go call on the wind, a new NASA-inspired Astronaut Snoopy giant balloon will lift off in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Sporting a bright orange spacesuit based on the NASA Orion Crew Survival System to be worn by Artemis crews, the 49-foot-tall Astronaut Snoopy celebrates the more than 50-year partnership between Charles Schulz' Peanuts and NASA to promote spaceflight safety and STEM education.
Best a moon-man can get
: Fifty years after its razor was used aboard Apollo 11, Gillette has created a shaving instrument inspired by the first moon landing. The Apollo Collection by Razor Maker limited edition features a 3D printed handle designed to resemble a moonscape with an Apollo-style boot print and NASA's agency insignia.
: Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan completed their second spacewalk in a series to repair a cosmic ray detector mounted outside of the International Space Station. The two conducted "surgery," cutting stainless steel tubes to prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) for an upgraded coolant pump module to be installed on the third spacewalk slated for next month.
Apollo 11 on 'The Crown'
: The third season of Netflix's "The Crown," which premiered on Sunday (Nov. 17), includes an episode about the reactions of the British royal family to the Apollo 11 first moon landing. The hour, titled "Moondust," stays mostly true to the real-life events in July 1969, but omits and invents details about Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's involvement with the historic mission.
From cameo to comedy
: An astronaut who had a recurring role playing himself on "The Big Bang Theory" is now the inspiration for a new NBC comedy from the co-creator of the hit sitcom. Mike Massimino, who flew on two missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope, is lending his life experiences to the script penned by Bill Prady.
Rocket mail
: A commercial rocket launched on Wednesday (Dec. 11) carrying thousands of kids' postcards on board. The rocket mail, which now back on Earth will be stamped as having "flown in space" and then returned to the students, was part of Blue Origin's Club for the Future outreach activities. The launch marked the 12th successful mission and sixth re-flight of a New Shepard rocket, which Blue Origin plans to use to fly passengers on future flights.
Texan of the Year
: For the first time in its 45 years, the Texas Legislative Conference has selected an astronaut to be the Texan of the Year for 2020. Charlie Duke, who on NASA's Apollo 16 mission in 1972 became the tenth and youngest person to walk on the moon, has now joined the ranks of presidents, senators and other icons who have shared the honor since the title was established in 1974.
Surveyor survey
: Fifty years after Apollo 12 retrieved parts off of Surveyor 3, where have the moon probe's pieces landed? Brought to Earth for study, the soil scoop, tube sections and television camera were treated by NASA more like they were moon rocks than artifacts. Today, half a century later, some of the Surveyor 3 components are held in storage, some are on display and some are mementos.
Space Torah stamps
: A new offer for Israeli postage stamps aims to celebrate their topic, the first Torah in space, by supporting a new documentary about the Space Torah and the astronaut who read from it in orbit. The sheet of stamps feature the small scroll and former astronaut Jeff Hoffman, who flew the Torah on his fifth space shuttle flight in 1996. The Space Torah Project, led by educator Rachel Raz, aims to share the history behind the Torah's mission.
