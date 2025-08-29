August 26, 2025 / 12:30 p.m. CT (1730 GMT)







'Great Leaps in Space' : A new set of five 2-inch enamel pins celebrates what the public chose as being the "most important missions in human spaceflight history." Designed by Chop Shop Studio, the pins depict the Apollo moon landings, the International Space Station, the first human spaceflight on Vostok 1, NASA's space shuttle and the Apollo lunar roving vehicle. The "Great Leaps in Space" pins are being crowdfunded on BackerKit for $40 each set.

August 19, 2025 / 4:45 p.m. CT (2145 GMT)







Moleskine's new 'mission' : Italian luxury papermaker Moleskine has introduced its first NASA-inspired collection of journals and notebooks. Working with illustrator Patrick Corrigan to give the products a unique look, the limited edition items incorporate astronaut and rocket imagery, as well as NASA's logo. Some sets also include pins and mission patch decals. "Even the boldest missions begin with a single idea scribbled down on a page."

August 15, 2025 / 3:15 p.m. CT (2015 GMT)







Moon menagerie : NASA and Freelancer, a crowdsourcing company, announced the 25 finalists in the "Moon Mascot: NASA Artemis II ZGI Design Challenge." One of the chosen submissions will be selected by NASA to fly as the "zero-gravity indicator" on the first mission to launch astronauts to the moon in more than 50 years. The entries include mythological figures, anthropomorphic animals and tributes to lunar lore, reimagined as small plush fabric toys.

August 8, 2025 / 6:45 p.m. CT (2345 GMT)







James Lovell, 1928-2025 : Jim Lovell flew on the first-ever mission to rendezvous with another crewed spacecraft in orbit; was on the first mission to fly humans to the moon; was one of the first people to see the far side of the moon and Earthrise with his own eyes; was the first astronaut to fly four times into space and first to fly twice to the moon. But how most people will likely remember him is as Tom Hanks. Lovell died on Thursday (Aug. 7) at age 97.

August 6, 2025 / 12:35 a.m. CT (0535 GMT)







Houston, you've got a shuttle : Following the requirements of a recently enacted law, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy has decided to move a space shuttle to Houston for display. He just won't identify which one, and he is not alone. Though an effort to transfer Discovery from the Smithsonian to Space Center Houston has made headlines, statements from Duffy and Sen. John Cornyn, who has been leading the initiative, omit naming an orbiter.