: The U.S. Mint is set to auction off seven 22-karat gold Sacagawea dollars that were flown aboard space shuttle Columbia 26 years ago. The rare coins (only 12 in total still exist) were struck to promote the release of the then-new golden dollar and to celebrate NASA astronaut Eileen Collins becoming the first American woman mission commander. Previously held at Fort Knox, the flown coins will be sold by Stack's Bowers on Sept. 12.
: Drivers can now take Route 66 to reach Space City, or at least "a" Space City, as they cross Oklahoma. Road signs and a towering astronaut stand along the famous highway in Weatherford, home to the Stafford Air and Space Museum, which was named for Oklahoma-born astronaut Tom Stafford. The new landmark is not meant to be the late Gemini and Apollo veteran, but another reason to come to and spend time in Weatherford.
: The 23rd Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft (and first XL) to deliver cargo to the International Space Station will launch with the name of the fallen pilot of the space shuttle Columbia, the company announced on Monday (Aug. 18). William C. "Willie" McCool was lost with his STS-107 crewmates after a 16-day science mission in Earth orbit. The supply ship bearing McCool's name is targeted to fly in mid-September.
: The White House on Tuesday (Aug. 12) ordered a comprehensive review of the Smithsonian, starting with eight museums, including the Air and Space. The audit is aimed at ensuring the exhibitions are aligned with the administration's priority to stress American exceptionalism as the country celebrates its 250th birthday. The in-depth review encompasses current and upcoming exhibit plans, website(s), educational content and partners.
: Two Texas lawmakers are demanding that the Smithsonian launch an internal investigation into its alleged actions taken to influence Congress over the move of space shuttle Discovery to Houston. Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Randy Weber wrote a letter to Chancellor John Roberts insisting on the comprehensive review, citing their concerns over possible violations of the Anti-Lobbying Act as it relates to the One Big Beautiful Bill.
: As part of its celebration of 250 years of mail delivery, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has issued a prestige booklet highlighting some of the most popular topics for U.S. postage stamps. Space exploration makes the list, though "Putting a Stamp on the American Experience" only showcases two out of the more than 100 space-theme stamps to date. The 32-page booklet is only the fourth of its type to be released.
: A new set of five 2-inch enamel pins celebrates what the public chose as being the "most important missions in human spaceflight history." Designed by Chop Shop Studio, the pins depict the Apollo moon landings, the International Space Station, the first human spaceflight on Vostok 1, NASA's space shuttle and the Apollo lunar roving vehicle. The "Great Leaps in Space" pins are being crowdfunded on BackerKit for $40 each set.
: Italian luxury papermaker Moleskine has introduced its first NASA-inspired collection of journals and notebooks. Working with illustrator Patrick Corrigan to give the products a unique look, the limited edition items incorporate astronaut and rocket imagery, as well as NASA's logo. Some sets also include pins and mission patch decals. "Even the boldest missions begin with a single idea scribbled down on a page."
: NASA and Freelancer, a crowdsourcing company, announced the 25 finalists in the "Moon Mascot: NASA Artemis II ZGI Design Challenge." One of the chosen submissions will be selected by NASA to fly as the "zero-gravity indicator" on the first mission to launch astronauts to the moon in more than 50 years. The entries include mythological figures, anthropomorphic animals and tributes to lunar lore, reimagined as small plush fabric toys.
: Jim Lovell flew on the first-ever mission to rendezvous with another crewed spacecraft in orbit; was on the first mission to fly humans to the moon; was one of the first people to see the far side of the moon and Earthrise with his own eyes; was the first astronaut to fly four times into space and first to fly twice to the moon. But how most people will likely remember him is as Tom Hanks. Lovell died on Thursday (Aug. 7) at age 97.
: Following the requirements of a recently enacted law, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy has decided to move a space shuttle to Houston for display. He just won't identify which one, and he is not alone. Though an effort to transfer Discovery from the Smithsonian to Space Center Houston has made headlines, statements from Duffy and Sen. John Cornyn, who has been leading the initiative, omit naming an orbiter.
: A three-time cosmonaut who launched with the world's first self-funded space tourist and later led Kazakhstan's national space agency, Talgat Musabayev died on Monday (Aug. 4) at the age of 74. Chosen to be a cosmonaut in 1990, Musabayev completed two stays on the Mir space station in 1994 and 1998, and then in 2001 spent a week at the International Space Station with first spaceflight participant Dennis Tito.